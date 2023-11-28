Skull and Bones Release Date Reportedly Revealed

It's been a long time coming, but it looks like Ubisoft's Skull and Bones has a release date at long last. First announced all the way back in 2017, the development and subsequent delays associated with Skull and Bones have been well-documented. Despite being in the works for roughly a decade, though, Ubisoft never pulled the plug on its pirate-themed action game and has continued to insist that it will one day see the light of day. Now, it looks as though that day is finally coming in the early part of 2024.

According to Insider Gaming, Skull and Bones will be launching across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC next year on February 16, 2024. This date happens to line up with Ubisoft's current release window for the title which has previously been said to be between January 2024 and March 2024. At the time of this writing, Ubisoft itself hasn't confirmed whether or not this date is accurate, but assuming it is, we should see an official announcement come about pretty soon. Additionally, Skull and Bones is said to be arriving three days earlier on February 13 for those who buy the Premium Edition.

Although it's great to hear that Skull and Bones should be launching next year, Ubisoft's new IP is going to be up against some stiff competition. In February alone, games such as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Persona 3 Reload, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, and Helldivers 2 are all going to be rolling out. This also isn't taking into account Tekken 8, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and Naughty Dog's remaster of The Last of Us Part II which are releasing in the latter half of January. With this in mind, it might be difficult for Skull and Bones to find a major audience out of the gate, but if Ubisoft's long development has led to a high-quality product, perhaps this could be another tentpole release for the publisher.

How do you feel about Skull and Bones reportedly launching in the first months of 2024? And will you be checking out this new game from Ubisoft when it does arrive? Let me know either down in the comments section or shoot me a message on social media at @MooreMan12.