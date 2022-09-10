Skull and Bones Trailer, Gameplay Revealed During Ubisoft Forward

Ubisoft's long-in-development Skull and Bones game made an expected appearance this week at the latest Ubisoft Forward event which was announced back in July. Skull and Bones was showcased back in the same month this event was announced, but in the weeks leading up to Ubisoft's September event, it was confirmed Skull and Bones would return for yet another showing just months away from its release. This time, we saw a trailer for the game first followed by a developer breakdown showing off more of the various features and ship customizations available.

Each of those videos -- uploaded separately by Ubisoft -- can be seen below. The trailer is better watched first as it's discussed throughout the dev breakdown. We learn about specific customizations accessible to players when they outfit their ships with defenses and weaponry such as the somewhat surprising reveal of torpedoes and rocket launchers.

Throughout the game's lengthy development process, we've seen leaks and reports look to give insights into the game and what all it entailed as well as info pertaining to why it's taken so long to release. After more than one delay pushed back the release of the game, however, we finally got a release date of November 8th for Skull and Bones.

Since then, we've seen Ubisoft be a bit more forward itself with information about the piratey seafaring game. For example, the publisher just recently shared a blog post talking about how players can plunder different establishments found while sailing, a feature which one would imagine is pretty integral to a pirate game.

For those who haven't been keeping up with the game as much or those who resigned to simply wait until Ubisoft put it out to be interested in it, there's also a page set up on the publisher's site to offer more details.

"The world of Skull and Bones is a treasure trove to explore as you sail to the furthest reaches of the Indian Ocean," a preview of the game found there reads. "From the coasts of Africa to the East Indies discover distinct regions each with their own unique ecosystems. Learn to use the wind to your advantage by trimming your sails to increase your speed as you try to survive treacherous waters, dangerous rogue waves, and deadly wildlife."

Skull and Bones is scheduled to release on November 8th.