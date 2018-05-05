Skyrim Landmark Transformed Into Epic Jedi Temple by Modders

We’re still celebrating May the 4th strong over here, no matter what games we’re talking about. Everyone loves a little Skyrim in their life so we decided to hunt down neat ways to celebrate the Star Wars-driven holiday and this College of Winterhold mod caught our eye immediately.

A simple mod, absolutely, but also majestic in its simplicity. Now you can be the class of your Skyrim fantasies but with more of a Rebel flavour with this mod that completely retextures the College of Winterhold to look like one epic Jedi temple.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The College of Winterhold is a guild of mages that Skyrim players can visit for the Elder Knowledge quest, as well as a few other side missions. This place is a haven for magic-users, not unlike the Mages Guild that many were introduced to in previously of Cyrodiil and Morrowind.

“Magic is a true power, not something to be shunned by commoners or treated as an amusing diversion by politicians. It shapes worlds, creates and destroys life… It deserves proper respect and study. The College is a place where we can focus on that, without the pressures of the world weighing down on us,” said Arch Mage Savos Aren and is a teaching seen in the College.

Though not magic, the Jedi have their own tricks and reverence for balance and careful study. The two pair surprisingly well and though it is not a cosmetic mod by any means, though there are plenty, it does provide PC players with the means to customize their experience and blend two highly iconic franchises.

According to the Elder Scrolls wiki:

“During the Oblivion Crisis in 3E 433, the city of Winterhold was flourishing with a new renaissance of power and wealth. Several refugees from Morrowind travel to Winterhold and bring their culture into the city as well as their old mercantile spirit. Scholars from all over Tamriel went to the College of Winterhold to bring books since the Ysmir Collective was established in the College. It became the academic cornerstone in Northern Tamriel.”

A turbulent history met with many changes in power, there are many parellels between the two that this simple mod does not do justice. To download it for yourself, simply check out the official Nexus Mod listing here.