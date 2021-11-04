Sly Cooper PS5 Game Reportedly Began Development This Summer

It’s been more than eight years since the release of Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time, and fans of the PlayStation series have spent most of that time begging for a new game. Rumors about a new Sly Cooper game on PlayStation 5 have been circulating over the last few months, with some claiming that development has already started. However, if a new rumor is to be believed, it could be a bit of a wait, as development may have only began recently, possibly this past summer. That rumor was shared on Twitter by @KrowakiTv1, and seemingly confirmed by insider Shpeshal Nick.

The Tweets regarding Sly Cooper can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Shpeshal_Nick/status/1456064880943845376?t=VKLs-S9kq615sbiuamYd5A&s=19

As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this one with a grain of salt. If a new Sly Cooper game is in early development, it’s possible we won’t hear anything about it until there’s something to show. Earlier this year, Sly Cooper made an appearance in a promotion for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, so PlayStation clearly hasn’t forgotten the character. It’s even possible that the positive reception to the promotion inspired PlayStation to revisit the series. However, it’s impossible to say for sure.

Sly Cooper might not have the same level of recognition of Ratchet and Clank, but the games do have a passionate fanbase. The series debuted in 2002 with Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus on PlayStation 2. That game was followed by two sequels on the platform, as well as Thieves in Time on PlayStation 3. Thieves in Time ended on a cliffhanger, leaving fans with the hope that a fifth game might be announced, but it’s been more than eight years since, and developer Sanzaru Games was acquired by Facebook in 2020. Sucker Punch Productions developed the first three games, however, and it’s possible the team could be planning a return to the series. Hopefully, PlayStation won’t keep Sly Cooper fans in the dark for toomuch longer!

Would you like to see a new Sly Cooper game on PS5? What’s your favorite game in the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!