Sly Cooper Fans Get New Hope Following Ratchet & Clank Teaser
Sly Cooper fans have been begging PlayStation for a new game since 2013, but the series has seemingly been forgotten. Earlier today, fans of the franchise got a much-needed dose of hope with a new teaser for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart! As part of a series of teasers for the PlayStation 5 game, the official Twitter account showed an image of Sly Cooper appearing in one of the game's rifts. It's likely just a fun little social media cameo, but across Twitter, fans shared their hopes that it could lead to something more for the series. Hopefully, PlayStation will take note of all this demand!
Please just make a new Sly Cooper game. STOP TEASING ME! A REMAKE! A REBOOT! ANYTHING! DO IT YOU COWARDS! https://t.co/yRxYbnhLoG— Risky Business (@AustinEparvier) June 8, 2021
Insomniac pls. You can't just throw bones at Sly Cooper fans like this, we haven't had a decent meal in the better part of a decade. 🦝🐢🦛 https://t.co/2ZhputeRx8— possum prince (@NathanSpain42) June 8, 2021
Man if they make a new Sly game for PS5 then I have no choice but to get one. Sly deserves better and Sony could use a more diverse line up of AAA games. 🦝@SuckerPunchProd@PlayStation#SlyCooper— D No (@Toadally_D_No) June 8, 2021
Insomniac better not be playing around rn I stg… I’ll buy a PS5 just to play Sly Cooper— Sammy (@sam_arthurr) June 8, 2021
@PlayStation sly cooper deserves to comeback with the same love as ratchet and Clank a rift apart— Jordan deBest (@Super_Jordan97) June 8, 2021
So with a Crash remaster and a Spyro remaster, is it finally time for a Sly Cooper remaster?— Casey Burch (@Shepard_Pls) June 8, 2021
*sees sly cooper trending* dont do this to me, dont give me this hope.— Alice | Disaster Librarian🎭 (@TheAmberAlice) June 8, 2021
Sly cooper and sunset overdrive possibly coming back? Nah too good to be true— malcolm (@malmoo_734) June 8, 2021