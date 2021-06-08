Sly Cooper Fans Get New Hope Following Ratchet & Clank Teaser

Sly Cooper fans have been begging PlayStation for a new game since 2013, but the series has seemingly been forgotten. Earlier today, fans of the franchise got a much-needed dose of hope with a new teaser for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart! As part of a series of teasers for the PlayStation 5 game, the official Twitter account showed an image of Sly Cooper appearing in one of the game's rifts. It's likely just a fun little social media cameo, but across Twitter, fans shared their hopes that it could lead to something more for the series. Hopefully, PlayStation will take note of all this demand!

Would you like to see a new Sly Cooper game on PS5? Are you looking forward to Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

