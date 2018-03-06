SNES Classic Is Once Again Back In Stock At GameStop

Admittedly, Nintendo has been doing better when it comes to stocking up the SNES Classic Edition at retailers, as it really wants players to enjoy the company’s classic 16-bit days of gaming. But if you’ve been missing out, GameStop once again has an opportunity for you to get your hands on the system.

The online retailer once again has the system in stock, selling it on its own for just $79.99. It comes with the unit, all the hook-up cables, and two classic SNES controllers, so you can feel like you’re playing in the 90’s all over again. But, like most good deals, this one is likely to go fast, so you may want to pick it up.

Need a reminder of what makes the SNES Classic Edition so great? Here’s a rundown of all its wonderful features:

“The Super NES Classic Edition system looks and feels just like the original ’90s home console, except it’s super small. Play 20 classic Super NES games plus *gasp* the never-before-released Star Fox 2 game!

The ’90s called; they want their controllers back

Two wired Super NES Classic Controllers are included for instant multiplayer action.

Yep, you read that right: two controllers. Play some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting.

Rewind – An all-new feature lets you rewind a minute or more based on your game’s last suspend point. Each game can save up to four suspend points.

My Game Play Demo – This new demo mode will replay your saved Suspend Points as part of the demo game footage instead of using built-in demos.

Frame – Wrap a cool border around your game with the new Frame feature. Some of the frames change color based on the game being played.

Star Fox 2

Don’t miss out on your chance to unlock and play Star Fox 2, the never-before-released sequel to Star Fox. You can even get a little help from the game manual (we won’t tell).

What’s In the Box

Miniature Super Nintendo Entertainment System replica with 21 pre-loaded Super NES games

Two wired Super NES Classic Controllers

One HDMI cable

One USB cable with AC adapter

Operations manual (with a poster on the back!)”

So if you haven’t gotten your hands on one yet, hurry over, because you are missing out on a 16-bit party! (If it says sold out at the top of the page, ignore that. Just go down to the product page, click and buy!)

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.