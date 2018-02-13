SNES Classic Edition In-Stock at GameStop

If you’ve been looking for an SNES Classic Edition, you better act fast because these things go as quickly as they come. For a limited (very limited) time, the miniature version of a beloved platform is available right now at the listing found here.

If that doesn’t show up right away, you can try going to this more general landing page. That page will offer a few different bundle options, but at the moment, the console on its own is the only one we see as available to add to card. These have been coming and going this morning, so even if everything shows up as sold out right away, it may be worth sticking around that landing page to see what you can find!

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re trying to get your hands on this thing, then you should probably stop reading immediately and go order yours while you still can. Every time we’ve seen this go live on Amazon, GameStop, ThinkGeek, Best Buy, or Walmart, it sells out within minutes. Nintendo promised that it would be ramping up production of the SNES Classic Edition for the holidays, which we assume it did, but that doesn’t mean that demand has waned at all. This thing is still hot, and you’ll be lucky to snag one.

Keep the faith, retro game lovers. We know that Nintendo plans to continue producing the SNES Classic Edition as well as the NES Classic Edition long into 2018, so if you don’t unwrap one this week or next week, or get one for the gamer in your life, you’ll have another chance in the coming weeks and months. We’ll keep you updated with availability.

If you missed out this time, that’s OK – there’s another option. Check out the SupaRetroN HD available here to still get your retro fix on.

More about the system, available now for $79.99:

The Super NES Classic Edition system looks and feels just like the original ’90s home console, except it’s super small. Play 20 classic Super NES games plus *gasp* the never-before-released Star Fox™ 2 game!

Two wired Super NES™ Classic Controllers are included for instant multiplayer action.

Yep, you read that right: two controllers. Play some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart™ and Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting.

Yep, you read that right: two controllers. Play some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart™ and Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting. An all-new feature lets you rewind a minute or more based on your game’s last suspend point. Each game can save up to four suspend points.

This new demo mode will replay your saved Suspend Points as part of the demo game footage instead of using built-in demos.

Wrap a cool border around your game with the new Frame feature. Some of the frames change color based on the game being played.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.