SNES Classic Edition In Stock at Walmart

You’ll need to act fast, folks. Right now the Super NES Classic Edition is in stock at Walmart, but these things never last long. You can find the listing right here.

If that doesn’t show up right away, it may be worth refreshing the page. These have been going in and out of stock regularly, and the listing here at Walmart, as far as we can tell, is not from a third party. That’s good news because it means that the price isn’t jacked way up, and you can get free shipping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re trying to get your hands on this thing, then you should probably stop reading immediately and go order yours while you still can. Every time we’ve seen this go live on Amazon, GameStop, ThinkGeek, Best Buy, or Walmart, it sells out within minutes. Nintendo promised that it would be ramping up production of the SNES Classic Edition for the holidays, which we assume it did, but that doesn’t mean that demand has waned at all. This thing is still hot, and you’ll be lucky to snag one.

If you don’t manage to grab one online today, consider calling around to your local brick-and-mortar stores to see if they’ve replenished their stock. I’ve been seeing anecdotes reporting walking into Walmarts and Targets and seeing SNES minis on store shelves. If Nintendo did ramp up supply, and everyone continues to search online, you might have a good chance of scoring one if you’re willing to drive down the street.

Keep the faith, retro game lovers. We know that Nintendo plans to continue producing the SNES Classic Edition as well as the NES Classic Edition long into 2018, so if you don’t unwrap one this week or next week, or get one for the gamer in your life, you’ll have another chance in the coming weeks and months. We’ll keep you updated with availability.

If you missed out this time, that’s OK – there’s another option. Check out the SupaRetroN HDto still get your retro fix on.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.