‘SNK 40th Anniversary Collection’ Coming To PlayStation 4 This March

After spending a little time as an exclusive for Nintendo Switch, the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection will soon make its way to a new platform- and retro audience!

NIS America today announced that the package, produced by Digital Eclipse and featuring a number of home and arcade favorites from SNK, will arrive on the PlayStation 4 on March 19. To commemorate the announcement, the publisher released a new trailer, straight out of the 80’s!

The collection features over 20 favorites from the old-school era of SNK, including several NES releases, as well as arcade faves. The previously released DLC titles for Nintendo Switch will automatically be included in this new collection, so you won’t have to wait.

Check out the full game list below!

Alpha Mission (Console/Arcade)

Athena (Console/Arcade)

Crystalis (Console)

Ikari Warriors (Console/Arcade)

Ikari Warriors II: Victory Road (Console/Arcade)

Ikari Warriors III: The Rescue (Console/Arcade)

Guerrilla War (Console/Arcade)

P.O.W. (Console/Arcade)

Prehistoric Isle (Arcade)

Psycho Soldier (Arcade)

Street Smart (Arcade)

TNK III (Console/Arcade)

Vanguard (Arcade)

Munch Mobile

Chopper I

Sasuke vs Commander

Fantasy

Time Soldiers

Bermuda Triangle

Paddle Mania

Ozma Wars

Beast Busters

SAR: Search and Rescue

World Wars

Along with perfectly emulated games that will display in 4K, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection will also feature a Watch mode, where you can learn from AI players. And you can also “rewind” over mistakes with the press of a button.

But then there’s the Museum Mode, in which you can research the history of the company as well as its many releases. It’s definitely a blast from the past.

A price hasn’t been given on the collection, but it’s likely to be $39.99. It’s also probably going to be both a digital and physical release, though we’re still waiting to confirm with the publisher.

Don’t let this great collection pass you by! We reviewed the Switch version back in November and said, “SNK 40th Anniversary Collection is a valuable package, whether you’re a long-time fan of the company or just stepping through their doors for the first time. Their debut entries in this compilation are great, and the fact that we’re getting more for free is a nice touch. Throw in bonus features and a museum jam-packed with the company’s history, and you have a retro package that’s finely suited for everyone.”

Don’t miss out on history when it releases this March!

