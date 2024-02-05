Some Of The Best Tabletop Games Are Buy One, Get One 50% Off On Amazon

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon runs huge buy 1, get 1 sales randomly throughout the year, and when they happen it's a huge opportunity to maximize discounts on items like books, Blu-rays, board games, and more. Today is one of those rare days, and this time around you can score 50% off a collection of items that includes a ton of tabletop games.

You can browse through the eligible B1G1 50% off games right here on Amazon while the sale lasts. All of the eligible items can be viewed here. Mix and match with anything to earn your discount. We've highlighted a handful of the best games from the sale below to get you started.

On a related note, Mattel's UNO Show 'Em No Mercy edition includes 56 more cards, insane new rules, and vastly tougher penalties. It might be the most sadistic tabletop game on the market today. So, it's no surprise that this brutal version of the classic card game went viral on TikTok last year, and it's been nearly impossible to find at the standard price ever since. However, if you are interested in torturing yourself and ruining all of your friendships, we have...good news?

UNO Show 'Em No Mercy is currently in stock here at Walmart for $9.97, which is down from the $20+ premium they were going for from third parties. The game is also available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $9.99 (free US shipping on orders $79+). A listing is live on Amazon, but the game was sold out at the time of writing.