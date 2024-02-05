Dungeons & Dragons Books Are Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off On Amazon Today

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon buy one, get one book deals are generally goldmines for Dungeons & Dragons fans, and the latest sale is no different. For a limited time, ozens of top titles are heavily discounted on top of a B1G1 50% off sale. The collection of eligible books includes tons of adventures, collections, and more.

You can shop the entire sale here on Amazon while it lasts. Simpy search for "dungeons" in the sale search bar to find eligible D&D books. You can mix and match any D&D book with any other book, board game, Blu-ray, etc from the sale to earn your discount. We've also highlighted some standout titles below to get you started. Keep in mind that titles can be added and removed from the sale at any time.

Dungeons & Dragons is anticipated to have a big year in 2024 with the game celebrating its 50th anniversary. The D&D design team is preparing to release a new set of Core Rulebooks, with revised rules for Fifth Edition based on a years-long playtest. Note that these new rulebooks will be fully compatible with current titles.

During a recent panel, D&D design team representatives mentioned several bits of new information about the upcoming 2024 Core Rulebook release, including that the new Monster Manual will feature an Arch Hag and an Ooze of Annihilation, both of which will have CRs above 20. They also teased that the upcoming celebration of D&D's 50th anniversary will extend into 2025 as well. You'll should be able to pre-order the new rulebooks here on Amazon at some point in the coming months.