Sonic Frontiers Releases Animated Prologue Featuring Knuckles

With just one week to go until the release of Sonic Frontiers, Sega has dropped an all-new animated prologue for the game centered around Knuckles the Echidna. Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Divergence opens with Knuckles on Angel Island, ruminating on his history with the Master Emerald. Lasting about six minutes in total, the prologue gives viewers a good idea about the character's status going into Sonic Frontiers, while also filling in any gaps for Sonic fans new to the games. The prologue was directed by Tyson Hesse and written by Ian Flynn, who both have a long history with the franchise.

The animated prologue for Sonic Frontiers can be found embedded below.

Knuckles debuted in 1994's Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on Sega Genesis. The character appeared as an enemy of Sonic, but became an ally after discovering he was deceived by Dr. Robotnik. While Knuckles frequently teams up with Sonic and Tails, the character still likes to consider himself a loner, and often tries to go it alone. In the animated prologue, viewers can see how that can land Knuckles in trouble sometimes! Hopefully this incident will teach Knuckles the value of working with friends and allies.

Sonic Frontiers might be the most highly-anticipated Sonic game in years. While 2017's Sonic Forces was a critical disappointment, Sega has been working hard to improve the franchise's quality. Sonic Frontiers was actually pushed back by a year so Sega could do just that, and the game's scope seems to be much bigger than anything the series has ever seen. With its open zones and movie-inspired combat, Sonic Frontiers could end up being the biggest departure for the series since the original Sonic Adventure. With the game's release date quickly approaching, fans won't have to wait long to find out how it stacks up with the blue blur's best!

Sonic Frontiers will release November 8th on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out our coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to playing Sonic Frontiers? What did you think of this animated prologue? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!