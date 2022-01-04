Sonic Frontiers Was Originally Planned for Release Last Year

Sega celebrated the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog in a handful of different ways last year, but many fans had hoped to see the character’s next big video game released. Instead, the publisher teased Sonic Frontiers last May, with a bigger reveal provided at The Game Awards in December. During a recent investor Q&A (translated by Sonic Stadium), Sega revealed that the game was initially planned for release in 2021, but Frontiers was pushed back in order to offer a more polished experience, with the hope of delivering an enjoyable new game for fans of the series.

“Originally it was planned to be released on this year, the 30th anniversary of Sonic, but we have postponed the release for a year in order to further brush up the quality. Not only for this title, but during the development phase, we have been steadily conducting analysis to improve the quality of the title before release, such as introducing game testing based on external evaluations, and [we] have a feeling that it will become a good game and have high expectations for it.”

While Sonic Frontiers clearly did not release last year, Sonic fans did get plenty of other ways to celebrate the character’s anniversary in 2021. A remake of Sonic Colors saw release, and while the Nintendo Switch version had some issues at launch, ComicBook.com found a lot to enjoy from the PlayStation 4 offering. Meanwhile, Sonic Generations, Sonic Unleashed, and Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed received an FPS boost update on Xbox Series X, which made a lot of fans quite happy. Delays can often be frustrating, but it’s clear that Sega wants Sonic Frontiers to deliver on the hype. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see whether Sonic Team’s next adventure proves worth the wait!

Sonic Frontiers will release later this year on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. In the meantime, you can check out our coverage of all things Sonic right here.

