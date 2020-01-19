Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Director Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to finally arrive in theaters next month, and while it’s been a long road full of bumps, twists, and turns, it certainly seems like the folks behind the film had a good time making it. Take, for example, director Jeff Fowler. Fowler may have received the lion’s share of vitriol after the movie’s originally design of Sonic was largely panned online, but he’s maintained a mostly cheerful presence over on time, sharing news and other tidbits about the film every so often. That includes, but is not limited to, celebrating the birthday of Dr. Robotnik himself, Jim Carrey, with a behind-the-scenes photo.

The photo, which Fowler shared a couple days ago, is of himself and Carrey together on what appears to be the set of Sonic the Hedgehog. Carrey’s in full Robotnik regalia, and appears to be sitting in a cockpit of some kind with a green screen behind him. If the trailer is anything to go buy, it’s possible that this is the cockpit of some flying machine or other, but there’s genuinely no telling given how little we’ve actually seen of the film thus far.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to one of the most talented, kind, generous, thoughtful, intelligent, earnest, and oh yes FUNNIEST people ever to walk this earth. It is an amazing HONOR to know you and THANK YOU for everything you’ve done for this movie @JimCarrey #SonicMovie #GOAT pic.twitter.com/GOLTpkrD5f — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) January 17, 2020

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release on February 14th. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.