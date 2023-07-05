Sonic Prime Season 2 Premiere Gets Early YouTube Release

The first season of Sonic Prime released on Netflix late last year, and fans of Sega's blue blur have been patiently waiting for Season 2. There's still over a week to go until new episodes are added to the streaming service, but one new episode is available to watch for free right now! The official Netflix After School YouTube channel has uploaded a full new episode titled "Avoid the Void." The episode follows the events of the previous season, with Shadow confronting Sonic over the the apparent destruction of their home, Green Hill.

The new episode can be found on the Netflix After School YouTube channel right here, or in the video embedded below.

In the first season of Sonic Prime, Sonic the Hedgehog destroys a mysterious artifact known as the Paradox Prism. The Paradox Prism was a part of Doctor Eggman's plans, and the headstrong hedgehog acted first, asking questions later. As a result, Sonic finds himself hurtling through the worlds of the Shatterverse, where familiar friends are significantly different. On one world, the normally chipper Tails has a much darker attitude, and now goes by the name "Nine." On another, Knuckles is now a pirate that never takes chances. The first season sees Sonic bouncing back and forth between these worlds as he attempts to make his way home. However, Shadow seems to be under the impression that he and Sonic no longer have a home to get back to!

Sonic Prime takes place in the same continuity as the video games, and the first season included multiple callbacks to the Sega Genesis era. As such, it's a pretty safe bet that Green Hill will be okay by the end of the series. Regardless, it will be interesting to see how things play out, and how Sonic and Shadow manage to fix things. The first season was a pretty big hit with Sonic fans, and hopefully the second season will prove just as entertaining when it drops on Netflix on July 13th.

Have you watched Sonic Prime yet? Do you plan on checking out this new episode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!