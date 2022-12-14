New Sonic Prime Images Reveal Shattered Takes on Iconic Sonic the Hedgehog Characters (Exclusive)

Anticipation surrounding Sonic Prime has been quite high over the last few weeks, but an end is nearly in sight. The first eight episodes of the show are set to premiere on December 15th, but Netflix has shared a handful of exclusive new images ahead of time. The images feature Sonic prominently, but they also spotlight different takes on the show's cast. The series puts a big focus on "Shatterverse" versions of heroes like Tails, Knuckles, and Amy, and fans can get a glimpse at these takes ahead of the show's release.

Last weekend, Sonic fans got to check out the first episode of the series through Roblox's Sonic Speed Simulator. The premiere aired as part of a special promotion (still available for those that haven't watched yet), and it gave fans an idea of what to expect from the show's first season. The premiere episode sees Sonic impulsively shatter the Paradox Prism during a battle with Doctor Eggman, sending him tumbling through the Shatterverse. The first location he lands in is New Yoke City, a twisted version of Green Hill where all of the location's trademark greenery has been replaced by machinery. The premiere also introduced the New Yoke versions of Tails (Nine) and Amy (Rusty Rose). However, that's not the only location Sonic will travel to in the series, and each one has a unique take on the hero's friends!

In one of the new images from Netflix, readers can see a classic take on Sonic and the gang in Green Hill. However, the majority of the show takes place in other dimensions, and five of the six images feature the cast in a jungle-inspired setting. These versions of the characters have clearly been roughing it a bit, and can be seen covered in dirt and wearing clothes made out of plants. Fans that caught the premiere haven't been able to see these takes yet, but they will get a chance when the show debuts later this week!

