Sonic Prime Reveals When New Episodes are Coming to Netflix

The first Season of Sonic Prime released at the end of last year, and was immediately embraced by the Sonic the Hedgehog community. The Netflix series offered a unique spin on the character, and fans have been anxiously awaiting an announcement for Season 2. Thankfully, an end is in sight, as Sega and Netflix have announced that more episodes will drop on July 13th. Unfortunately, no additional details have been revealed, but the announcement was accompanied by a new screen shot of Sonic alongside several of the show's Shatterverse variants.

The announcement and new image can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Ready to re-enter the Shatterverse? Sonic Prime returns on July 13th! pic.twitter.com/iuW90CRUuw — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 17, 2023

For those unfamiliar with the series, Sonic Prime centers on the hedgehog's adventures in the "Shatterverse," where his friends and foes aren't as familiar as they once were. Sonic finds himself propelled into the Shatterverse after destroying the mysterious Paradox Prism. As he jumps from world to world, he encounters strange variants of his friends, including Rusty Rose, a terrifying cyborg version of Amy, and Nine, a dark and brooding take on Tails. Part of the show's appeal is seeing all of these different takes, and some of these Shatterverse characters have even made their way to the video games! It will be interesting to see if the next set of episodes will offer even more variants, or if Sonic will stick to the worlds he's encountered thus far.

While there have been a number of Sonic cartoons over the years, Sonic Prime is unique in that it actually takes place in the same continuity as the Sega games. So far, the way that's been reflected in the series is through scenes done in an animated style meant to reflect the 16-bit graphics of the Sega Genesis. At one point in the series, there's a flashback to Sonic's first meeting with Tails, which plays out quite closely to the way it does in Sonic Origins. It's unclear if we'll see more scenes like this in the new season, but fans will just have to wait a couple more months to find out!

