Sonic Superstars Reveals New Chaos Emerald Powers

When Sonic Superstars releases this fall, it will offer an all-new 2D adventure for Sonic the Hedgehog. The game will feature several returning elements from the Sega Genesis era, and players can expect to see the Chaos Emeralds once again. In the original games, players only benefited if they collected all seven, but this time around, each Chaos Emerald grants the player a special Emerald Power that can be used. As revealed by Game Informer, these Emerald Powers offer distinct abilities, which include the following:

Blue Emerald: Avatar- Creates clones of the character that attack any enemy in sight.



Red Emerald: Bullet- Allows the character to launch in different directions.



Cyan Emerald: Water- Turns the character into water, allowing them to swim up waterfalls and move freely in water.



Green Emerald: Ivy- Grows vines, allowing access to higher areas.



Purple Emerald: Vision- Shows hidden platforms and rings.



Yellow Emerald: Slow- Slows down everything else on screen.



White Emerald: Extra- Grants a character specific ability. Sonic gains a Homing Attack, Amy gains a Hammer Throw, Knuckles gains a Punch, and Tails gains a Tornado Spin.



As is usually the case, obtaining all seven Chaos Emeralds allows players to become a super version of the character. However, they will still have the ability to choose from each of the Emerald Powers. Once activated, Emerald Powers have a cooldown meter, which gets refreshed by reaching a checkpoint. Speaking to Game Informer, Sonic Team's Takashi Iizuka states that these new Emerald Powers were inspired by the Wisps from previous Sonic games. The difference is, the team wanted to make sure that players could avoid using these Emerald Powers if they preferred a classic experience.

While this is the first time that Sega has officially revealed these Emerald Powers, there was a hint at them in the game's opening animation. Revealed earlier this month, the animation shows Sonic using the Blue Emerald's Avatar power, generating a number of Sonic clones. Readers interested in checking out that opening animation can do so right here.

Are you looking forward to Sonic Superstars? What do you think of these new Emerald Powers?