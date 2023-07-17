LEGO Teases New Sonic Sets With Hilarious Dr. Eggman Video

On August 1st, LEGO will be releasing a number of new sets based on Sonic the Hedgehog. These sets will include Dr. Eggman’s Death Egg Robot, which was revealed late last month. In a video released to promote the upcoming sets, the LEGO version of Dr. Eggman infiltrates LEGO headquarters in Denmark, where he has brainwashed and taken control of one of the employees. His purpose for being there is to convince the employees at LEGO to make a set centered around him, but the villain quickly discovers that LEGO was already planning to do so!

The video featuring LEGO Dr. Eggman can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Current Eggman voice actor Mike Pollock reprises his role in the video. Viewers can also spot a number of actual LEGO employees, including model designer George Gilliatt, who gets “pranked” by Eggman in the bathroom. Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard also make appearances, who viewers might know from their appearances on LEGO Masters. The video also features plenty of in-jokes for Sonic fans to catch, including a sign that refers to LEGO bricks as “lock-on technology.” For those unfamiliar with the term, lock-on technology was the marketing gimmick used to promote Sonic & Knuckles, a Sega Genesis game that could “lock-on” to Sonic 2 and Sonic 3 cartridges, allowing Knuckles to become a playable character.

In total, five new Sonic sets will be released on August 1st, offering classic vehicles and locations from the video games. The sets will also feature the first minifigs based on characters like Tails and Amy. In addition to the upcoming sets, fans can look forward to LEGO content in Sonic Superstars. A pre-order promotion will unlock a LEGO skin for Dr. Eggman in the video game. While that version of Eggman will be exclusive to those who pre-order, a LEGO expansion pack will be made available for all versions of Sonic Superstars, including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

What do you think of the video of Eggman at LEGO headquarters? Did you catch any Easter eggs in the video?