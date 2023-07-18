Sonic Superstars Reveals Gorgeous Opening Animation

This fall, Sonic the Hedgehog will return in an all-new 2D adventure titled Sonic Superstars. The game was officially revealed at Summer Games Fest last month, and has quickly become one of the year’s most highly-anticipated titles. To tide fans over until the game’s debut, Sega has released the opening animation for Sonic Superstars, which shows playable characters Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy, as they battle it out with Dr. Eggman’s Badniks. Eggman himself makes an appearance at the end of the video, alongside the villain Fang, who will be making his return.

The opening animation for Sonic Superstars can be found below.

From everything shown thus far, Sonic Superstars looks like a promising new adventure for Sonic the Hedgehog. Superstars features modern graphics, with gameplay inspired by the Sega Genesis era. Notably, the game will feature the same physics as those Genesis classics, which is a big sticking point for a lot of Sonic fans! The game is being developed by Arzest, which is the team that developed Balan Wonderworld. While that might seem like cause for concern, the studio was founded by Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Naoto Ohshima. Ohshima played an instrumental role in some of Sonic’s best video games, and that bodes quite well for this new game.

Sonic Superstars does not currently have a set release date, but a GameStop listing in June suggested that it will be arriving on October 17th. Sega has yet to confirm that date, so readers should take it with a grain of salt until we hear otherwise. We do know that the game will be releasing this fall on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A pre-order bonus for the game has been announced, which will allow players to unlock an in-game skin based on the LEGO version of Dr. Eggman. As can be seen at the end of today’s video, physical pre-orders will also be accompanied by reversible cover art and an acrylic stand.

