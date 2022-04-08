Rumor: Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Will Include Knuckles

✖

As production details about the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 start to come out, rumors have begun to circulate that the sequel will absolutely include Knuckles the Echidna, one of the most popular secondary characters in the franchise. Considering what director Jeff Fowler has said before, and that Tails features prominently in the post-credits stinger for the original movie, Knuckles does seem like the sort of natural progression beyond that.

According to The Illuminerdi, while many might have assumed Knuckles to have a cameo like Tails, he actually has a larger role in the sequel than that. According to the site, which has been right in the past, this Knuckles is similar to his video games counterpart and will be able to glide and climb walls.

"For this first film, we really were just looking at the 1991 game and just see where it all started and just keep it simple," Fowler previously told ComicBook.com when asked about introducing other Sonic characters. "Just really try to nail Sonic and Robotnik and just set up their rivalry because you don't ... I mean, I love ... There's a lot of great characters in Sonic universe, but it's the most important thing is just to get Sonic set up and just tell a little bit of an origin story with him, and just do it in a way that really makes everyone fall in love with him as a character and just be rooting for more. And then, if all that goes well, then we can kind of open it up and bring in some of these other characters that fans know and love. And yeah, I mean, no one's more excited than me to have that opportunity."

The second Sonic the Hedgehog movie is currently set to release on April 8, 2022. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is now available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie here.

