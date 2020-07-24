Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Release Date Revealed

✖

Paramount has announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to speed on to the big screen on April 8th, 2022. No details have been revealed just yet, but it seems like a safe bet that the title will pick-up from the ending of the original movie, which saw Dr. Robotnik stranded on a mushroom-covered planet, while Miles "Tails" Prower had arrived on Earth looking for Sega's blue blur! The sequel was officially announced back in May, but a release date was not provided, at the time. Actors Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, and James Marsden are all expected to return.

At this time, it's unknown whether or not Colleen O'Shaughnessey will return as Tails. O'Shaughnessey has voiced the character in several Sonic games, in addition to voicing the character in his brief appearance in the film. It seems a safe bet that Tails will play a much larger role in the sequel, but nothing definitive has been announced. However, where Sonic goes, Tails usually follows!

In addition to Tails, it's possible that Knuckles might appear in the film, as well. The character did not appear in the first film, but a group bearing some resemblance to Knuckles' Echidna tribe was seen pursuing Sonic before his appearance on Earth. Director Jeff Fowler has confirmed the connection between Knuckles and those characters, so it stands to reason that there could be some plans for the character to appear. With Tails, Robotnik, and possibly Knuckles set-up for the sequel, there are definitely some interesting directions that the sequel's storyline could go in!

Sonic the Hedgehog was one of the lone success stories of the 2020 box office. Released in February, the film debuted to strong reviews from critics and video game fans alike. While it's unusual to see a film based on a video game achieve that kind of success, it's all the more surprising given the negative reception that surrounded the film after the debut of its first trailer. Several fans were disappointed by Sonic's initial CGI appearance. Following that negative reception, Paramount made the unprecedented move of delaying the film to redesign the character's appearance. The clearly gamble paid off in a major way!

Are you excited to see Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Were you a fan of the first film? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.