Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Theme Song Released by Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi has released his new song, Stars in the Sky, which serves as the theme song for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Paramount is putting a lot behind this film, which isn’t a huge surprise following the incredible success of the first film. The new film has gotten several fun promos, all kinds of toys, and much more. The studio is clearly trying to maximize its efforts as best as possible to ensure Sonic becomes even more mainstream than it already is and it looks like it’s working. Acclaimed rapper Kid Cudi recently teased a new song that he had produced for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and now, it’s finally here.

Kid Cudi has released Stars in the Sky, a new song inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The song is available on various streaming platforms now and a music video is available on YouTube. The video sees Cudi teaming up with Sonic to defeat Jim Carey’s Dr. Robotnik. It splices together both footage from the upcoming film, but also fun side-scrolling pixelated set pieces that are clear homages to the original games. Surprisingly, the song is also a banger and fits well with the heart of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Critics have been praising the movie for its performance, respect for the source material, and its heart and humor. The film is still roughly two weeks away from releasing, but the hype for the film is palpable. Paramount has already greenlit Sonic the Hedgehog 3 alongside a new spin-off show centered around Knuckles, which seems to indicate the studio has immense confidence in the new film. The first film was a major surprise, as video game adaptations tend to be a mixed bag and there was controversy over Sonic’s design ahead of the movie’s release. Nonetheless, it became a juggernaut of a film at the box office and continued its momentum on home video after theaters temporarily shut down in March 2020.

