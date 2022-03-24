Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Gets Glowing Response From Critics

The first impressions of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 are in and critics are loving it. Despite some controversy surrounding how Sonic looked before the first film came out, it was a roaring success and was one of the last big movies to release before the pandemic. It continued to find success when it was pushed to streaming after theaters temporarily closed down in early 2020, giving families something to watch while stuck inside. The massive success allowed Paramount to quickly greenlight a sequel and roughly two years later, the sequel is now out. This time, Sonic is joined by Tails and Knuckles in his new adventure and it looks like it could top the first film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has already screened for a number of critics and the reception to the film seems to be overwhelmingly positive. The first social media reactions are calling the film fun and an improvement over the first film, largely because it embraces its video game roots and moves towards being an action movie. Many also cited the humor and performances from the cast, all of whom inject some heart into the upcoming video game adaptation. ComicBook’s Chris Killian also noted that fans should stick around until the end of the credits for a surprise.

Given video game adaptations can be hit or miss, it’s good to hear the sequel delivers. The first one was a surprise, but had its issues. It seems like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has found its footing and knows what its wants to be, establishing a confident identity. Paramount seems to be pleased with the film already as it has confirmed it is already developing Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Full reviews are embargoed for the time being, but they’re expected to be released ahead of the film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will release in theaters on April 8th, 2022. You can read more of our coverage of the film by clicking here.

Will you be seeing Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder. Keep reading for some of the reactions to Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

New Characters Make It Feel More Like Sonic

https://twitter.com/chriskillian/status/1506798317556088833

A Worthy Successor

https://twitter.com/AshCrossan/status/1506801511690498049

A Sonic Blast of Nostalgic Fun

https://twitter.com/MrControversy83/status/1506798571936432133

A Trio That Delivers Heart & Humor

https://twitter.com/ErikDavis/status/1506798346257813511

A Love Letter to Video Game Lovers

https://twitter.com/NikkiNovak/status/1506800642047631360

Something for Kids and Adults

https://twitter.com/sagesurge/status/1506800926874611717

A Talented Cast of Heroes

https://twitter.com/DorianParksnRec/status/1506806749013037056

Comedy, Heart, and Lots of Action