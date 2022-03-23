McDonald’s Is Getting Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Toys, But There’s a Catch

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is coming to theaters in a few short weeks, and there’s been a lot of hype for the sequel thus far. Unsurprisingly, it seems that the movie will be getting its own Happy Meal promotion, featuring Tails, Knuckles, and two versions of Sonic. Unfortunately, it seems the promotion is currently limited to locations in Indonesia, as there has been no official announcement for North America, as of this writing. It seems hard to believe that these figures won’t end up making the cut here, but Sonic fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed, for the time being!

The official Twitter account for McDonald’s Indonesia revealed the toys on Twitter, alongside a commercial. The video sees Sonic racing through the restaurant’s drive-thru, where Tails is apparently employed! The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

McDers, Happy Meal dengan mainan terbarunya kembali tersedia di McDonald’s mulai hari ini.



Dapatkan mainan baru Happy Meal Sonic the Hedgehog 2 yang keren ini setiap pembelian Happy Meal. Selain mainan, si Kecil juga tetap bisa pilih Buku Happy Readers seri Detektif Mungil lho. pic.twitter.com/VHsBypGo8q — McDonald's Indonesia (@McDonalds_ID) March 18, 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog has a long history with Happy Meal toys, dating back to 1994. The fast food chain offered a promotion that year for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, offering figures of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Dr. Robotnik. That promotion actually caused a bit of a headache for Sega, as development on the game was behind, and the company had agreed to a strict deadline of February 1994 so the Happy Meal release lined up with the game. Not wanting to break that commitment and wanting to provide more development time, Sega made the decision to split the game in half, releasing Sonic the Hedgehog 3 that month, and Sonic & Knuckles in October. Of course, that also led to the creation of the “lock-on technology” that connected the two games!

While the new McDonald’s toys are based on the movies instead of the games, it is interesting to see how similar the two promotions are. If the toys do release in North America, they’ll probably have a lot of appeal to those that grew up with the original Sega Genesis games, as well as younger fans!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 arrives intheaters on April 8th. Until then, readers can check out all of ourprevious coverage of the film right here.

Are you looking forward to Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Would you like to see this promotion in North America? Let us know in the comments orshare your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!