Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Build-A-Bears Revealed

Ahead of Sonic the Hedgehog 2‘s release in theaters on April 8th, Build-A-Bear has announced new stuffed animals of Sonic the Hedgehog, Miles “Tails” Prower, and Knuckles the Echidna. The prices vary on all three, but Sonic and Tails are specifically available right now both in stores and online to order. Knuckles is, sadly, only listed as “coming soon” and is an online exclusive, but given the impending release of the movie, it is likely we do not have long to wait.

All three of the stuffed animals are based on the likenesses of the characters as they appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and have the logo for the upcoming movie on the bottom of their left feet. Sonic and Tails come as the basic stuffed versions for $32 and $30, respectively, but there are slightly more expensive versions that include little audio recordings that they can say. Knuckles, when he does eventually go on sale, will be $32 and does not yet have an audio-recording version listed. You can check out what Sonic and Tails from Build-A-Bear look like for yourself below:

It’s time to fly! Sonic and his best friend Tails are back and ready for adventure –just in time for the new movie! Make your own Sonic and Tails in stores or online today –don’t forget to add their sounds to hear their sayings with every hug!https://t.co/FmQZ0a1zhu pic.twitter.com/guYxmXbk6z — buildabear (@buildabear) March 24, 2022

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

As noted above, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. The sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

What do you think about the new Build-A-Bear stuffed animals for Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Are you looking forward to catching the movie in theaters when it releases early next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming and movies!