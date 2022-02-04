New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 TV Spot Released Featuring Knuckles

With just over two months to go until the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in theaters, more trailers, posters, and TV spots are being released all the time. This week, we got another of the latter with a new TV spot debuting that features not only Sonic the Hedgehog himself but also Knuckles, the red echidna who’s joining Sonic in this second movie. Knuckles has been featured several times already and will be played by Idris Elba when the film releases in theaters on April 8th.

The new TV spot was shared by the official social media accounts for the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie and can be seen below. It features Sonic and his companion Tails throughout the trailer as well as Dr. Robotnik and Knuckles in the 30-second preview.

While Tails made only a brief appearance in the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie, this will be the first time that Knuckles will be in the series of movies. People expected that Knuckles would be in the next film, but it wasn’t until later that it was confirmed Elba would be voicing the character.

Ben Schwartz, the actor voicing Sonic, had only positive things to say about Elba and the rest of the voice cast in an interview with ComicBook.com.

“This is what I’ll say, we’ve got Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who was from the video game and played Tails, she plays Tails, Idris Elba’s Knuckles, they’re both awesome in it and they look awesome,” Schwartz said. “Jim Carrey is incredible in it. Incredible guest stars. Natasha Rothwell, who’s a powerhouse of a comedian, Adam Pally, who worked with [The Afterparty co-star] Sam [Richardson] and who’s worked with me before, is in it and incredibly funny in it.”

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 news or need a refresher on the second movie, the synopsis below should bring you up to speed.

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation,” a synopsis of the film reads. “But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releases in theaters on April 8th.