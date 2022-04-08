Idris Elba Cast in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 as Knuckles

✖

The Suicide Squad actor Idris Elba has confirmed that he will be playing the role of Knuckles the Echidna in Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 2! The actor revealed the news in a post on Twitter, showcasing Knuckles' iconic gloves with a simple caption "Knock, knock." Elba seems like a terrific option for the character, and one that should please a lot of Sonic fans! At this time, very little is known about the movie, but Knuckles will be joined by Miles "Tails" Prower, who appeared at the end of the first movie in a post-credit scene. Knuckles started as an enemy of Sonic before becoming an ally.

Elba's Tweet can be found embedded below.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be directed by Jeff Fowler, and will see the return of Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Tika Sumpter as Maggie Wachowski. At this time, there has been no confirmation on a voice actor for Tails. The character was voiced in the first film by Colleen O'Shaughnessey, who had previously voiced Tails in several Sonic video games for Sega. O'Shaugnessey was the only voice actor from the games to play a role in the first film, but it's unclear whether she'll return for the sequel.

Knuckles first appeared in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, released for the Sega Genesis in 1994. Since then, the character has become a major staple of the games and other Sonic media. Knuckles even got a starring role of his own just a year later with 1995's Knuckles' Chaotix, released for the Sega 32X platform. The character's presence in the film was a poorly kept secret, and a tribe of Echidna made a brief appearance in the first film. It's unknown whether Knuckles will have some direct connection to those characters, but fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out, as Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will release April 8, 2022!

