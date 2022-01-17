Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s Ben Schwartz Hypes up Idris Elba’s Performance as Knuckles

The original Sonic the Hedgehog ended up being a surprise hit for video game fans, as it managed to capture the humor and excitement of the video game series, though the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 sounds as though it will be taking the franchise to all-new heights, thanks in large part to the addition of Idris Elba as Knuckles. Ben Schwartz, who voices Sonic, recently shared his excitement for the upcoming project and, while he might have avoided confirming any details about cameos from other beloved characters audiences could expect, he noted how much bigger the upcoming film feels as compared to the original. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is expected to hit theaters on April 8th. In the meantime, fans can see Schwartz in Apple TV+’s The Afterparty, which premieres on January 28th.

“Oh, you want me to absolutely destroy everything that’s happening in this movie, for the sequel that’s coming out in three months? The thing that everybody’s been making me not talk about for two years, you want me to destroy?” Schwartz joked with ComicBook.com when asked about other beloved characters appearing. “This is what I’ll say, we’ve got Colleen O’Shaughnessey, who was from the video game and played Tails, she plays Tails, Idris Elba’s Knuckles, they’re both awesome in it and they look awesome. Jim Carrey is incredible in it. Incredible guest stars. Natasha Rothwell, who’s a powerhouse of a comedian, Adam Pally, who worked with [The Afterparty co-star] Sam [Richardson] and who’s worked with me before, is in it and incredibly funny in it.”

He added, “And I can’t tell you anything, but I will say, I’ve watched it many times and we’ve done a billion records, it is huge. It is epic. In terms of size, compared to the first one, this is a movie, this is a film, this is a movie-film. “

Paramount Pictures describes the new film, “The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Schwartz’s new series is described, “The Afterparty centers on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual style and film genre to match the teller’s personality.”

Check out Sonic the Hedgehog 2 when it hits theaters on April 8th. The Afterparty premieres on Apple TV+ on January 28th.

