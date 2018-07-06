Sonic the Hedgehog’s Official Curry Will Apparently Turn Your Poop Blue

The idea of eating any sort of Sonic the Hedgehog related food sounds…weird. Imagine eating a Sonic blueberry pie with red icing. Or maybe even a sandwich with a little Robotnik evil put into the ham and cheese.

But one particular dish may have gone a little too far, as it produces an unusual side effect that we can’t get out of our heads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sega recently teamed up with the folks at Geek Life to create an interesting dish — Sonic the Hedgehog curry. You can see the official picture of the item below, labeled with Sonic’s face and logo on the box.

Here’s the official item description after translation via Google:

“Sonic the hedgehog curry “Sonic the hedgehog curry” appears from GEEK LIFE (geek life) “Sonic the hedgehog” retort curry!

I reproduced Sonic ‘s brilliant blue with retort curry.

Microwave cooking is possible as it is a pouch after “the world’s fastest hedgehog”!

Let’s also try ‘# Sonic the prime’!”

It’s a “brilliant” blue apparently, with Sonic’s face apparently notable in the curry design, based on the image below.

Now, that sounds fascinating and all. But an interesting side effect has come from the product, according to YouTube channel Retro Core.

Apparently after looking at the box and creating the blue-ish meal (it really is — it looks like you’re eating liquidated Smurf), the poster seemed pleased with what he ate. It’s what followed after, however, that’s likely to make you cringe:

When someone asked about what happened post-meal, Retro Zone noted, “Yeah, I was a bit unsure that I really wanted to put that stuff in to my mouth. It made my tongue and teeth blue and even turned my poop blue two days later. God only knows what colour the inside of my stomach was.”

Thankfully, he did not upload a video showing off what the poop looks like in blue-ish form. But…ugh, we can imagine it. You can see his meal preparation (and its end result) above.

If you’re curious about this curry, by all means try it out. Geek Life apparently does ship worldwide and you only get one chance to actually eat something Sonic related. Just be prepared for that pool side effect along with a rather odd evening of toilet cleaning. (Unless you already use blue cleaner, in which case you’re set.)

If you prefer to play Sonic instead of eating his food, you can get Sonic Mania and Sonic Forces now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

(Hat tip to Nintendo Life for the details!)