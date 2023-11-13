Sonic The Hedgehog Foam Dart Blaster Is Only $12 On Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you have a Sonic the Hedgehog fan on your shopping list this holiday, you can't go wrong with the Zuru X-Shot Sonic The Hedgehog blaster. For one thing, it features an awesome Sonic skin. It's also a fun foam blaster with two six dart barrels that can be fired individually. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, it's on sale here on Amazon for only $11.99.

Zuru blasters are a pretty fantastic and more affordable alternative to Nerf. In fact, many would argue that Zuru is better in a lot of ways, especially when it comes to shooting range and power. This particular blaster touts the ability to hiy multiple targets up to 27m / 90 feet away.They also have some really fun skins and designs. You can check out more Zuru blasters here on Amazon, including additional Sonic-themed blasters.

Will Sonic Get a New Game in 2024?

Sonic Superstars was recently month (starring Robotnik as the main villain), so you might expect Sega to take a break from the Blue Blur in 2024. After all, fans also got new story content for Sonic Frontiers in September. However, a recent rumor claims that Sega is targeting holiday 2024 for the next game in the long-running franchise.

The rumor came from a leak that claimed fans would be getting a new Knuckles TV show and Season 3 of Sonic Prime in early 2024. Supposedly, Sega is also dropping DLC for Sonic Superstars at that time, but that's not the new game. Instead, the leak claims that there will be some kind of new game launching alongside Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which is scheduled to hit theaters in December of next year.

Of course, at this point, we don't know anything more than that. If this turns out to be true, we'll probably start to hear about it next spring or summer. Either way, it seems like there is a ton of Sonic content on the way, making it a great time to be a fan of the franchise.

Sonic Superstars is out now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms.