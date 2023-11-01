New Sonic the Hedgehog Game Is a Mobile Exclusive

Sonic the Hedgehog fans are getting yet another new game this year, but this one comes with a bit of a catch. The game in question is Sonic Dream Team, and the catch is that it's only going to be on mobile devices. Not only that, but it's also only going to be part of the Apple Arcade subscription service, so if you're not a big Apple user or aren't subscribed to that catalog of games, this new Sonic the Hedgehog title won't be as accessible as others.

The new Sonic the Hedgehog game was announced as part of a larger drop of Apple Arcade games coming to Apple devices soon. A trailer released for Sonic Dream Team showed off some gameplay and a few of the playable characters as well a story which, surprise, puts the Sonic team up against Dr. Eggman once more.

Sonic Dream Team Coming to Apple Arcade

The six characters you'll plan as in Sonic Dream Team make up a fairly standard roster for a Sonic game. Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream, and Rouge are the playable options, and they each come with their own unique abilities. The game itself is a 3D platformer as evidenced by the gameplay shown off in the trailer above, and Sega offered the following about the new Sonic game:

"The thrilling new 3D action platformer follows the evil Doctor Eggman who has discovered The Reverie – an ancient device with the power to manifest dreams in the real world," an overview of the new Sonic the Hedgehog game said. "Join Sonic and friends as they navigate twisted dreamscapes, rescue their friends, and put a stop to Doctor Eggman's quest for world domination."

The new Sonic Dream Team game will arrive on Apple Arcade on December 5th, Apple and Sega confirmed, so it'll be awhile before people are actually able to play it. Until then, other Sonic the Hedgehog games in the App Store include ones like Sonic Dash Endless Runner Game, Sonic Dash 2: Sonic Boom, Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Classic, and more.

Other Apple Arcade Games Coming Soon

The same can't be said for other Apple Arcade games confirmed today for a release on the platform since some of those are coming much sooner than Sonic Dream Team as well as two more releasing on December 5th, too. Those games can be found below alongside their release dates and developer credits:

Knotwords+ (Zach Gage): November 3

Football Manager 2024 Touch (SEGA & Sports Interactive): November 6

Downwell+ (Devolver Digital): November 17

Delicious – Miracle of Life+ (GameHouse): November 24

Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition (Gameloft): December 5

Sonic Dream Team (SEGA): December 5

Puzzle & Dragons Story (GungHo Online Entertainment): December 5

Turmoil+ (Gamious): December 5

In related Apple gaming news, the company also made waves not long ago with the reveal of the new iPhone 15 and the news that huge games like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil Village, and Death Stranding would all be coming to the newest devices.