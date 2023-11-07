Extremely Rare Sonic Xbox Series S Sold on eBay

It's been nearly three years since the launch of the Xbox Series S, and in that time, Microsoft has revealed a whole lot of specialty designs based on video games, TV shows, and even movies. Unfortunately, those designs have only ever been made available through sweepstakes, much to the disappointment of fans. Interestingly enough, one of those designs finally made it to eBay, where a seller was asking for $5,000 for an Xbox Series S design based on the movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Revealed last year, the design was particularly notable as it featured fuzzy controllers inspired by Sonic and Knuckles!

As noticed by Game Rant, the Xbox Series S auction was put on eBay by a user named smj_005. According to the listing, this was not one of the prizes awarded; instead it was obtained by the seller through their "work in the gaming industry." Apparently, Microsoft sent out some of these to "members of the press." The seller estimates that somewhere between 5 and 50 of these consoles were ever released, making it a very rare piece. Those hoping to purchase it for themselves are out of luck, as the auction ended earlier today. Just one person bid on the console, which isn't all that surprising given the steep cost.

Images of the controllers themselves can be found in the original teaser from Paramount and Microsoft below. The finished auction can be found right here.

(Photo: Xbox, Paramount)

Xbox Series S Custom Designs

Unique console designs hold a lot of appeal for collectors, but Microsoft has been strangely hesitant to sell variations of its hardware. Instead, the company has offered various custom designs through sweepstakes like the one for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Over the summer, the company even made a Barbie DreamHouse design for the Xbox Series S to celebrate the Barbie movie's release. These designs have gotten a lot of attention on social media, but the extremely limited nature hurts the appeal, somewhat. It's possible Microsoft could sell more consoles by offering these types of system variants to the general public, but it remains to be seen whether that will ever happen.

Sonic Games on Xbox

A Sega-inspired Xbox always seemed like a good idea, given the number of Sonic games available on the platform. While titles like Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Superstars, and Sonic Origins are available on all current platforms, Xbox users can enjoy multiple older Sonic games through backwards compatibility. Notably, Sonic Unleashed, Sonic Generations and Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed can all be played on current Xbox platforms, where they've seen major improvements to their performance. Since none of these games have been made available on PlayStation or Switch, it's a pretty nice incentive for Sega fans to have an Xbox!

Would you want to own a custom Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Xbox console? Are you surprised this made its way to eBay? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!