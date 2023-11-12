Netflix's Sonic Prime Series Gets a Season 3 Preview

Netflix's Sonic the Hedgehog show Sonic Prime is about to head into its third and final season early next year, and this week during all the Geeked Week reveals, Netflix gave Sonic fans an early look at Season 3. It shows Sonic the Hedgehog and his sometimes friend Shadow the Hedgehog facing off against Chaos Sonic, the Sonic Prime version of Metal Sonic from past Sonic the Hedgehog projects. The next season of episodes itself is scheduled to release on January 11, 2024, with more teasers like this one expected to be shared between now and then.

For those who haven't been keeping up with Sonic Prime or are just now seeing part of it for the first time, it deals with a multiverse setup which explains why Sonic and Shadow are fighting against Nine, the alternate version of Sonic's buddy Tails, as well as a new take on Metal Sonic.

New Sonic Prime Clip

The Sonic Prime clip above was shared by Netflix this week and gives us a slightly longer look at the series than you'd typically get from the 30-second spots we sometimes get for shows like this. After failing to appeal to Nine, Sonic and Shadow end up fighting what's apparently another version of Chaos Sonic. Sonic and company fought Chaos Sonic previously in a Season 2 episode set in New Yoke City and destroyed it, or so they thought.

Sonic and Shadow were previously aligned with Nine in efforts to obtain all the Prism Shards, but it was revealed during the big Season 2 finale that Nine's plans were actually different from Sonic and Shadow's.

"With the power of the Paradox Prism under his control, Nine turns the Shatterverse upside-down," a preview of the new season reads. "However, the Prism power is as unstable as its wielder, and requires energy trapped inside of Sonic to stabilize. Extracting said energy, however, means that Sonic himself may shatter! As the final battle for the fate of the Shatterverse – and Green Hill – begins, Sonic will be forced to make the ultimate sacrifice to save his friends and enemies alike!"

Sonic Prime Season 3 heads to Netflix on January 11th, Netflix reaffirmed during the Geeked Week event.

More Sonic the Hedgehog on Netflix

And until January 11th, Sonic the Hedgehog fans have plenty of other options for seeing more of the Blue Blur. Netflix itself has other Sonic shows like Sonic Boom, Sonic X, and The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog. Outside of the shows themselves, Netflix also has a game based on the Sonic Prime show if you haven't played it already. It's called Sonic Prime Dash, and it's an auto-runner that should feel pretty familiar to those who've played Sonic games previously.

There's another mobile Sonic the Hedgehog game coming out soon as well, though that one's going to be an Apple exclusive.