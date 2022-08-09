Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Fans Rejoice After Release Date Announcement

By Timothy Adams

Fans are rejoicing after the news that Paramount Pictures has selected a release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Sonic fans are rushing to social media to share their delight over the third film in the live-action/CGI hybrid trilogy inching closer and closer to fruition. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will officially arrive in theaters on December 20, 2024, taking the date previously held by the Untitled Smurfs Animated Musical. The first two Sonic movies were big hits for Paramount, grossing $319.7 million and $400 million worldwide, respectively. The franchise is even gearing up for a spinoff featuring Knuckles the Echidna.

The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie focused almost entirely on the titular Sonic character, voiced in the franchise by Ben SchwartzSonic the Hedgehog 2 introduced other iconic characters from the beloved Sega video game saga, including Tails (voiced by longtime voice actress Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba). The villain in both Sonic the Hedgehog movies is Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik.

What are the Sonic fans saying on social media? Continue reading to find out!

Ben Schwartz Is a Happy Voice Actor

prevnext

Only 865 Days to Go!

prevnext

Are You Ready?

prevnext

It's All Coming Together

prevnext

Shadow the Hedgehog Is Ready

prevnext

The Release Coincides With Sonic Adventure 2 Battle's 23rd Anniversary

prevnext

Christmas 2024 Can't Come Soon Enough

prevnext

Sonic and Shadow Are Set for Epic Showdown

prevnext

We'll Take Four Tickets Please

prevnext

Round 3 Coming Up

prev
Start the Conversation

of