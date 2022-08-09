Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Fans Rejoice After Release Date Announcement
Fans are rejoicing after the news that Paramount Pictures has selected a release date for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Sonic fans are rushing to social media to share their delight over the third film in the live-action/CGI hybrid trilogy inching closer and closer to fruition. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will officially arrive in theaters on December 20, 2024, taking the date previously held by the Untitled Smurfs Animated Musical. The first two Sonic movies were big hits for Paramount, grossing $319.7 million and $400 million worldwide, respectively. The franchise is even gearing up for a spinoff featuring Knuckles the Echidna.
The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie focused almost entirely on the titular Sonic character, voiced in the franchise by Ben Schwartz. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 introduced other iconic characters from the beloved Sega video game saga, including Tails (voiced by longtime voice actress Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (voiced by Idris Elba). The villain in both Sonic the Hedgehog movies is Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik.
What are the Sonic fans saying on social media? Continue reading to find out!
Ben Schwartz Is a Happy Voice Actor
HAPPY HOLIDAYS!!! #SonicMovie3 IS COMING TO THEATRES ON DECEMBER 20, 2024!!! AHHH!!! pic.twitter.com/2H2QtmwxZl— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) August 9, 2022
Only 865 Days to Go!
#SonicMovie #sonic #SonicMovie3— Sonic The Hedgehog Countdown (@SonicCountdwn) August 9, 2022
HERE WE GO LADIES AND GENTLEMENS ! 865 DAYS LEFT UNTIL THE 3RD SONIC MOVIE COMES OUT! pic.twitter.com/KK5yL68h2c
Are You Ready?
Sonic Movie 3 will arrive in theaters on December 20th, 2024!!!
Who's ready? 🔥#SonicMovie #SonicMovie3 pic.twitter.com/gdUTuaPFgO— Austin Ahern (@TailsAustin9922) August 9, 2022
It's All Coming Together
Sonic Movie 3 is coming out in December 20 the same day that Sonic Adventure 2 battle came out. Yet Sonic Adventure 2 introduced Shadow and Shadow is appearing in Sonic Movie 3 after being teased in Sonic Movie 2 post credit scene. It's all coming together. #SonicMovie3 pic.twitter.com/uGgDx8xoCz— The Baron (@MisterRabbot) August 9, 2022
Shadow the Hedgehog Is Ready
REPOSTING CAUSE LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO #SonicMovie3 pic.twitter.com/jt9sGPvqGU— ama 🔪 rebirth 💀🔪❤️🖤 (@Amasc0met) August 9, 2022
The Release Coincides With Sonic Adventure 2 Battle's 23rd Anniversary
#SonicMovie3 releases on Sonic Adventure 2 Battle’s 23rd anniversary. pic.twitter.com/GqKcJQe5s0— Cy (@Cybrid101) August 9, 2022
Christmas 2024 Can't Come Soon Enough
Christmas 2024, these 2 will come!!! 🔥#SonicMovie #SonicMovie3 pic.twitter.com/TmOux85par— Austin Ahern (@TailsAustin9922) August 9, 2022
Sonic and Shadow Are Set for Epic Showdown
#SonicMovie3 OFFICIALLY hits theatres December 20th, 2024!!!🙌💙💛❤️
BRO!! BEST early Christmas gift EVER!!! LETS GOOOOO!!!!😭💙💛❤️
So excited for the epic showdown between Sonic and Shadow!!!🙌 pic.twitter.com/7Jttj7LzPV— Grace Gootee⚡ (@grace_gootee) August 9, 2022
We'll Take Four Tickets Please
Four tickets to Sonic Movie 3 please.#SonicMovie3 #SonicTheHedgehog pic.twitter.com/4mGlrt0Mf9— SonicMovie-gal💙💛❤️💗 SAVE ROTTMNT!!!!!! (@GalSonic) August 9, 2022
Round 3 Coming Up
#sonicmovie3 has been OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED to be released on December 20th, 2024! 😭💙
LETS GOOO! I can see it the day after my birthday when the time comes around! 🙌🏻🎉
HERE WE GO, ROUND 3 OPENING UP! 🦔 pic.twitter.com/8mlgCGcybq— Madeline 🌴 (@mobiusmaddie) August 9, 2022