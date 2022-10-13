Sonic the Hedgehog Leak Reveals New Sonic Frontiers Combat

A new Sonic Frontiers trailer released this week, but not officially. Sega apparently put one out a bit ahead of schedule before taking it offline, but not before people were able to capture and reupload it themselves for others to see. For those who've been looking forward to the Sonic the Hedgehog game or are at least eager to learn more about it, you'll be happy to hear that this leaked trailer focuses on combat, a key part of the Sonic game that's only been talked about sporadically in the past.

You won't find this trailer hosted through the Sega or Sonic the Hedgehog socials just yet (at least, not until it's officially released), but others like the user below have reuploaded it on YouTube and other platforms. It clocks in at just under four minutes of footage, and it's all about combat.

One thing that'll different even to Sonic players who've stuck with the series for a long time now is the addition of a skill tree that players can progress through to give Sonic different movies. Sonic will naturally start with some moves to help him out in the beginning, however.

"For the first time, Sonic has a Skill Tree full of exciting and powerful new abilities to learn," the trailer explained. "To unlock new skills, you'll need to collect enough Skill Pieces from fallen enemies and breakable items around the islands. Sonic also has his standard move set including a Homing Attack, Drop Dash, and Stomp at the beginning of the game."

We already know from past reveals that the Super Sonic powerup will be in the game, and it looks like that and the other skills invested in will be vital to taking on foes as players progress. The trailer went on to explain that enemies found on Kronos Island are "nothing compared to those on later islands."

Parries, counterattacks, and more special moves round out the rest of Sonic's arsenal, so expect to see those showcased in more previews ahead of the game's release date set for November.