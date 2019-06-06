Sonic the Hedgehog Funko Pop Cereal Will Go Fast

As you may have heard, the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie was recently delayed – most likely due to the backlash that resulted from the “realistic” portrayal of Sonic. We won’t see the movie in theaters until February 14th, but you could be eating Sonic the Hedgehog cereal as early September 6th. It even comes with a mini Sonic Pop figure with the classic look that fans demand.

The Sonic the Hedgehog Funko Pop Cereal is a GameStop exclusive that’s available to pre-order right here for $7.99. Odds are it will sell out during the pre-order period, so get your order in while you can.

Speaking of Sonic the Hedgehog, the classic games Sonic the Hedgehog and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be available on the Sega Genesis Mini when it launches on September 19th. In fact, the final 12 games on the 42 game roster were announced earlier today, and there are some major surprises.

Highlights from the final 12 game wave include Road Rash II, Strider, Tetris, Monster World IV, and Darius. The surprise ports are definitely Monster World IV, Darius, and Tetris, which never got official releases on the original console. Tetris, for example, was only available as a super rare cartridge (only around 10 were produced) back in the ’80s. You can check out the full lineup of games below, and if you like what you see you can pre-order the Sega Genesis Mini via Walmart (free 2-day shipping) and Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members).

The First 30 Games:

Ecco The Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Space Harrier 2

Shining Force

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Toe Jam & Earl

Comix Zone

Sonic the Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Gunstar Heroes

Earthworm Jim

Castle of Illusion

Shinobi III

Contra: Hard Corps

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

World of Illusion

Thunder Force III

Super Fantasy Zone

Streets of Rage 2

Landstalker

Golden Axe

Beyond Oasis

Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Mega Man: The Wily Wars

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Phantasy Star IV

Street Fighter II: Special Champion Edition

Sonic Spinball

Vectorman

Wonder Boy in Monster World

The Final 12 Games:

Road Rash II

Strider

Virtua Fighter 2

Alisia Dragoon

Columns

Dynamite Headdy

Kid Chameleon

Monster World IV

Light Crusader

Eternal Champions

Darius

Tetris

In addition to the 42 games and two wired controllers, the Sega Genesis Mini will include a power cable, USB adapter, and HDMI cable.

