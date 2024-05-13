Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Report Reveals Why It Already Sounds 10x Better Than Anthem

A new report about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has revealed BioWare and EA are planning to release the game this year. This is the main takeaway from the new report, but it is not the only one. The report also mentioned that "everyone" -- which is presumably in reference to BioWare, and possibly EA as well -- is "really happy" with how the game has turned out, something you don't often hear about a game with as development issues as the new Dragon Age. More than this, the implications are is the game is not being rushed out the door. Both of these things run in contrast to Anthem, BioWare's latest release.

According to previous reporting, and scuttlebutt we heard through the grapevine ourselves, Anthem was rushed out the door, and everyone involved with it knew it was not ready for release. This is why, at launch, it was so half-baked and weighed down by both performance issues and bugs. It sounds like the mood around the release of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is set to be completely different.

"Everyone seems really happy with that game; they're pretty pleased with how it turned out," reads the report from industry insider Jeff Grubb. "The plan is to launch that this calendar year, so not EA's fiscal year, not before March 2025 or anything like that, this year. And I don't think you're going to have to wait too long after this thing gets announced to play it."

Of course, this doesn't guarantee anything, but more often than not developers know what they have and what they don't have. Everyone involved with Anthem knew what time it was when it released. Meanwhile, the rumblings around Mass Effect: Andromeda we and others heard suggested trepidation around the game's bugs and some aspects of its performance on the Frostbite engine, which was newer and harder to work with at that time. If the feeling around Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is a good one, it is probably because at the very least the game is solid and on course for a smooth launch, or at least comparatively smooth to previous product from BioWare.

All of that said, right now all we have is a report and the speculation it has created. In other words, proceed with a grain of salt. BioWare is a storied developer for a reason, but it has a lot to prove with this release after a stumble and fumble its last two outings.