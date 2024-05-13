Fallout 4 Update Makes Huge Performance Changes, Patch Notes Revealed

Bethesda has released a new update for Fallout 4 today across all of the game's various platforms. This past week, it was announced that a patch for Fallout 4 would soon be arriving that would fix many issues that have arisen in the wake of the title's next-gen upgrade going live. Now, that update has finally rolled out and should drastically improve the visuals and performance of Fallout 4.

Available to download right now, this patch from Bethesda for Fallout 4 is aimed at tweaking the game's fidelity and performance based on how players would prefer it. On current-gen platforms, users will now be able to select between 30, 40, or 60 frames per second, although the 40fps option can only be used on monitors that support 120hz. A new option has also been added that allows players to choose if they'd like to prioritize visuals or performance for themselves. In addition to this big change, there have also been a number of smaller bugs throughout the game that have now been squashed.

To get a full look at everything that has now been changed with this update for Fallout 4, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update 2 Patch Notes

New Features

Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 Display Settings

Thanks to your feedback, we've been able to implement the ability to control your graphic fidelity and performance. We highly recommend you run with the default settings but now you can change your options to better fit your playstyle and display.

Frame Rate Target

Frame Rate Target allows you to choose between 30, 40, and 60 (default). It is important to note that to select 40, your display must be able to support 120hz.

Visual and Performance Prioritization

You can now choose between Visuals and Performance (default) while trying to maintain frame rate target. If you choose Frame Rate Target of 60, we recommend selecting Performance. Both modes may adjust internal resolution dynamically when scenes or action get heavier.

Please note both modes can only be changed from the main menu.

Bug Fixes

General stability improvements

Fixed visual issue with certain image spaces

Auto HDR is re-enabled (Xbox Series S|X)

Fixed issue where reserved space was not displayed correctly in load order menu (Xbox Series S|X)

Fixed issue with character name field when in widescreen mode. (PC)

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused bundles to not fully download and could cause a crash

Fixed an issue with material swaps

Fixed an issue with load order that would break DLC until a restart after downloading mods (PlayStation 5)

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a crash if you returned to the Main Menu with queued mods still downloading (PlayStation 5)

Fixed an issue that could cause the Creation Club menu to not appear (Microsoft Store)

Fixed a crash that could occur when connecting to the network after a suspend/resume with the network disabled (Xbox One)

Creations Fixes