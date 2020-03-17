Sonic the Hedgehog Adds Irish the Hedgehog to Its Roster

Today, to celebrate St. Patricks Day, the official Sonic the Hedgehog twitter revealed a brand new addition to the Sonic roster: Irish the Hedgehog. That’s right, what started off as nothing more than a viral joke last year, has become official, partially thanks to popular YouTuber Jacksepticeye, who lent his voice to the character for the special occasion. Of course, the chances of the world ever seeing Irish the Hedgehog in anything official — like a game, movie, cartoon, etc. — are probably very slim, but the character is seemingly canon.

“Thank you SO much to the Sonic team for letting me voice Irish the Hedgehog,” said Jacksepticeye of the news. “They’re so fun to work with and I really appreciate how willing they are to make stuff like this happen. What was a dumb joke a year ago is now a full blown reality! Look at my beautiful boy!!”

One year later, Irish the Hedgehog is real. Happy St. Paddy’s Day! pic.twitter.com/Ua1PM1qYBF — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 17, 2020

As you would expect, Sonic the Hedgehog fans don’t know what to make of the news, but most seem very excited to see the color green finally gets its representation in the hedgehog world.

Why’d y’all make him irresistibly attractive tho — Times Up 🕑 (@VerdantReign) March 17, 2020

this made really made my whole morning 😂😂😂 — ❄️terra❄️ (@MetalPandora) March 17, 2020

Hahha this is great 💚 thank you so much for letting us make this version of Escape from the City with @crush40 😊 — Hyper Potions (@HyperPotions) March 17, 2020

For those that don’t know the origins of Irish the Hedgehog, it all began last St. Patrick’s Day when the official Twitter account for the blue blur took an altered image of Jet the Hawk to create an Irish version of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Of course, the above tweet went viral, and was eventually helped along by Irish YouTuber Jacksepticeye, who asked if he could voice Irish the Hedgehog. Fast-forward a year, and now the green blur is official.