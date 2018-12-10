Internet Reacts to First Look At ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie

A first look at Sonic in the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie was revealed recently and attracted some mixed opinions about the character’s new look.

Revealed in a poster that showed the blue-furred hero with an updated look for the new movie, Sonic was seen with some distinct changes compared to how he normally looks in past animated series, games, and comics. He sports a lean, muscular design with more pronounced fur, and he even has a new pair of kicks for the film. Not all of these changes are sitting well with people though with most of the opinions seen so far leaning towards a negative take on the Sonic changes.

You can see some of the more popular reactions below to see if anyone else shares your take on the new Sonic the Hedgehog look after seeing the divisive teaser here.

Telling Paramount Pictures What They Think

Paramount Pictures tweeted out a video of the animated poster, and the reactions to Sonic’s new look came swiftly. Taking a look at the top three replies so far, it seems that people’s gut reactions were to reject the new Sonic.

New Shoes

It REALLY shows that the company has no actual idea about Sonic and why those shoes are so important to his overall design and history



SEGA, please, STOP trusting companies that don’t know Sonic, PLEASE



This whole thing has actually broken my heart as sad as it sounds — SPD64 (@SPD64) December 10, 2018

One of Sonic the Hedgehog’s most iconic features was changed for his appearance in the new movie: His shoes.

They typically are a solid red with a white strap across the top held in place by a buckle, the top part of the shoe around the ankle also white. But the new movie design changed them to be more like sneakers with white laces, and seeing that part of his character removed has been one of the most common complaints.

What About His Eyes?

Oh my god, you just know they’re going to make Sonic’s face look like a real hedgehog aren’t they. Nightmare fuel! pic.twitter.com/9L02zWAvyH — Son of a Glitchmas (@AStartShow) December 10, 2018

Sonic’s eyes also weren’t featured in the teaser, and their absences combined with the rest of the look has some people worried about what Sonic’s peepers will look like when they’re eventually revealed. Those who know Sonic’s design will recall that he has oversized eyes with usually one of them seen at a time given the medium’s he’s been in, so wondering how Sonic’s eyes will look in the film is a reasonable thing to think about.

Forced Spines

Wow, I wasn’t sure what to expect. The spines looked so forced, I wouldn’t think it was Sonic otherwise. I know this is for kids, and that’s all that really matters, but goddamn. pic.twitter.com/mq7DwwXBu3 — ?SomecallmeJolly? (@Somecallmejon) December 10, 2018

Like his shoes, Sonic’s spines – the defining feature of a hedgehog – are a big part of his look. Sonic the Hedgehog’s “hair” is usually depicted by two or three spines when seen from one side, but they fall downward naturally and are longer in length, falling down his back. This new design sticks to the three-spine formula, but some feel it looks “forced.”

Comparing Sonic to Detective Pikachu

Seriously, look at Detective Pikachu. Both are live action, yet the difference is night and day. I see Detective Pikachu and I think, yeah it may look a bit weird but I still see and recognise Pikachu. Sonic however you have to convince me that thing looks like Sonic. #SonicMovie pic.twitter.com/KGcjI5LGky — jollychao15 (@maximumairride) December 10, 2018

With two films in the works that mix fan-favorite characters with live-action elements, it’s inevitable that the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie would be compared to Detective Pikachu. Pikachu’s appearance in that movie looked different compared to his normal look, but people still seem to like it more than Sonic’s appearance.