‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Footage Revealed at CCXP

While The Game Awards are dominating discussion tonight with all of their winners and new reveals, some lucky fans in the southern hemisphere got to see the first look at one of the most popular gaming characters in his cinematic debut.

At CCXP in Brazil, fans got to see footage hyping up the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie from Paramount Pictures, which might have revealed the film’s official title as simply: Sonic.

Collider was on hand to view the footage, and described the brief clip thusly:

“While the footage was very short, it showed Sonic on a highway and then quickly running off screen. It’s clear the footage was nothing more than reminding people who Sonic is and that he has a movie coming soon.”

Apparently the promo did not feature the talented voice cast from the film, which features Ben Schwartz as Sonic and Jim Carrey as the villainous Doctor Robotnik.

Schwartz, who also plays Dewey on DuckTales, was asked by BuzzFeed which of his characters that he would like to live as for a day, and he said those two cartoon characters, while elaborating on his love for Sonic.

“From Sonic, I can run just as fast as anybody,” Schwartz said. “And I’m also a hedgehog, and I guess I love rings. So I’m very into that. It’d probably be Sonic. I can turn into a ball? What are you, crazy? I would love that.”

Schwartz then detailed the process of getting the role.

“The process of me getting Sonic was a long one, a really long one. It started about a year ago,” Schwartz said. “The director, Jeff (Fowler) called me, and he said, ‘You know, the role is yours.’ I did a Tiger Woods one of these,” lifting his fist, “Like, fist pumps, and then looked around because I was out in the open, that one was a…I put in a lot of work to get that one. I really wanted it, so I was very, very excited.”

Sonic is scheduled to be releasing in theaters on November 8, 2019. Expect to learn a lot more details in the coming months.