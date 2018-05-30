‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Considering Paul Rudd for Lead Role

Actor Paul Rudd is reportedly being considered for a lead role in Paramount’s upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog Movie that’s due out later in 2019.

Aside from details regarding who will be directing and producing the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, little info has been revealed regarding who will play the game and comic series’ iconic characters. According to a report from That Hashtag Show, Rudd isn’t being considered for one the role of Sonic or one of the blue hedgehog’s friends and is instead being eyed for a human role for a character named “Tom.” That Hashtag Show reports that Tom is a policeman who teams up with Sonic the Hedgehog in the film with speculation that the two will work together to bring down Dr. Ivo “Eggman” Robotnik, the iconic archvillain of Sonic’s throughout the series’ history.

Rudd hasn’t been confirmed for any role yet though with the initial report saying that he’s currently “being eyed” for the role of Tom. This is the first of any information about who will play a character in the movie that’ll blend CGI and live-action elements.

The plot details of the new movie have also been extremely limited with the speculation about Rudd’s potential character and Sonic teaming up against Robotnik being one of the only guesses that’s possible so far. What is known though is that the film will be directed by Jeff Fowler with this movie serving as Fowler’s directorial debut. Joining Fowler is Deadpool director Tim Miller who will act as a producer for the movie with the script coming from Patrick Casey and Josh Miller.

While Rudd’s potential character is indeed a new development for the film’s details with no such character being teased before, there are still many characters from the Sonic the Hedgehog universe that have yet to be confirmed as well. Aside from the obvious inclusion of Sonic himself, there are plenty of characters that fill out the hedgehog’s world that could make their way into the film. Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose are just a few of the friends that could join Sonic and Rudd – assuming Tom’s character is real and Rudd is taking the position – as well as a host of other characters like Robotnik. There’s no telling who will be included in the movie, but we’ve got some ideas about characters that should definitely make the cut. We have seen a first look at the movie’s logo though which can be seen here.

The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is scheduled to be released on November 15, 2019.

