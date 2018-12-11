Gaming

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Poster Inspires Great User Creations On Twitter

The first poster for the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film made its debut yesterday but it’s […]

The first poster for the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog film made its debut yesterday but it’s left fans with mixed feelings, mainly due to his more realistic design compared to his video game persona. But it’s also opened the door for a few people to come up with their own take on what they would’ve done with him.

Twitter recently captured some of these moments on its page, including a few interesting reactions as well as some hybrid creations that we would’ve never thought possible. Like, for instance, combining Sonic with the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty. For some, nightmare fuel.

But for every one that went for laughs, there were others where users tried to improve upon the poster with a more accurate design. This particular take by Areg S. is pretty awesome, if we say so ourselves.

And other artists contributed their thoughts on Sonic as well, with startling results:

Then there are some of the more entertaining Twitter posts, including a look at…Sonic’s butt?

It’s still too soon to tell how Sonic’s “rebirth” in the real world will go over as we haven’t seen a trailer for the film yet. But it’ll likely make its debut early next year and give us a taste of what’s coming — and hopefully, a good look at Jim Carrey as Robotnik. That’s what we’re really waiting for.

Sonic the Hedgehog opens in theaters on November 8, 2019, and stars James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Jim Carrey and Parks and Recreation’s Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

