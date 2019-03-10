Report: New ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Trailer Imminent, Features ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ By Coolio

According to a new report, a brand spanking new Sonic the Hedgehog movie trailer is dropping very soon, and will, interestingly enough, feature Coolio’s 1995 classic hip-hop track, Gangsta’s Paradise.

The report comes way of YouTuber DreamcastGuy (via Reset Era) during a new episode of the Spawncast podcast, who claims to have seen the trailer a few weeks ago while it was still in the editing process.

According to the YouTuber, the trailer will only be about 50 seconds long, but will provide a “meaty” look at the movie and the blue hedgehog. Unfortunately, it will not feature Jim Carrey’s Robotnik at all.

The trailer will also reportedly demonstrate the movie’s humor, which DreamcastGuy describes as having a very buddy cop movie vibe to it.

Lastly, while the YouTuber admits the live-action Sonic doesn’t look great, he claims that running around in the movie — or at least the trailer — the character looks better, and that the leaks that made the rounds last Monday are a bad representation of what the character looks like in the film.

According to DreamcastGuy, the trailer is imminent, which seems to suggest that it will be revealed during Sega’s special Sonic panel at SXSW this coming Saturday.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed, meaning we are in deep leak and rumor territory at this point. So, like any leak, it’s probably best to take this with a grain of salt. That said, this is some hyper specific information, which seems to suggest it’s accurate. But, who knows.

Sonic the Hedgehog is poised to release on November 8, 2019. For more coverage on the upcoming live-action movie, click here.

