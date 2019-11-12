New Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Poster Revealed

A new trailer for Paramount‘s Sonic the Hedgehog movie was released this week to show Sonic’s fans the updated design of the speedy hero alongside other characters. This trailer wasn’t the only release Paramount had though with a new poster for the movie also shared on Tuesday. It matches up with an image that leaked previously and had supposedly revealed the character’s updated appearance while giving us a perfect shot of Ben Schwartz’s Sonic and Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik.

The new poster can be seen below courtesy of the official Twitter account for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Featuring Sonic front and center with Dr. Robotnik above and the antagonist’s gadgets around them, the poster’s framed with Sonic’s signature golden rings and the city behind them as the character races down an open road.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sonic The Hedgehog paints the town blue in the brand new #SonicMovie poster! #CatchSonic in theatres February 14! pic.twitter.com/qoWZlznxpS — Sonic The Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) November 12, 2019

If you’ve been keeping up with the production of this Sonic the Hedgehog movie, you’ll know that the updated look of Sonic in this trailer is an immense change from the original appearance. The original trailer released months ago shows a more lifelike version of Sonic with beady eyes and lots of teeth, and the Sonic community wasn’t too pleased with it. There was so much backlash to the iconic character’s appearance that Paramount decided to delay the movie to work on a new design that would better align with fans’ expectations. The result is the design in the new trailer, and judging from people’s reactions, the new look appears to be a success.

This wasn’t the first accurate look at Sonic’s updated design, though it is the first official one. For those who have been following along with the leaks and other rumors about the Sonic the Hedgehog movie and what the character might look like once the update was revealed, you may have seen some leaked images which allegedly showed off Sonic’s update. One of those images is pulled straight from the poster shown above and elicited some positive reactions even when it leaked, so those who were happy to see it then will be pleased to see that this is indeed the design Paramount went with.

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to release in theaters on February 14, 2020.