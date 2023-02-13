New 2D Sonic Games Teased

The earliest entries in the Sonic the Hedgehog series were 2D platformers, before the main series shifted to 3D starting with Sonic Adventure. In the 25 years since, Sega has released a number of 2D games alongside its 3D Sonic titles, and it seems the company has no plan to move away from that. When asked by a fan about future games like Sonic the Hedgehog 4 (which was developed by Dimps), Sonic Frontiers director Morio Kishimoto confirmed that players can "look forward" to additional 2D Sonic games. When fans might see more of these types of games, however, remains to be seen!

The Tweet from Kishimoto can be found embedded below.

こんにちは。日本語に翻訳していただきありがとうございました。ディンプス社が制作したソニックゲームですね。ソニックゲームは、3Dのソニックゲームとは別に、横スクロール型のソニックゲームもあるので、楽しみにしていて下さいね！ — Morio Kishimoto (@moq_46) February 12, 2023

While 3D Sonic games have been Sega's primary focus for the last 25 years, there's been a fairly steady stream of 2D adventures for Sonic fans to enjoy as well. Games like Sonic Advance, Sonic the Hedgehog 4, and Sonic Rush have all kept the spirit of the original Sega Genesis games alive and well, while introducing new characters, new stories, and new features. More recently, Sonic Mania offered one of the very best 2D games to ever feature the character. Not counting last years Sonic Origins, Sonic Mania was the last time fans got a chance to see a new 2D adventure featuring the character. Hopefully they won't have to wait too much longer!

While new 2D Sonic games would be preferable, it would also be nice to see re-releases for additional 2D Sonic games. While titles like Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic CD have gotten several releases over the years, titles like Sonic Advance and Sonic Rush have never been offered beyond their initial releases. A package similar to Sonic Origins featuring some of these games would be a welcome sight, and help keep Sonic fans satisfied until a truly new 2D Sonic game is completed. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what Sega and Sonic Team have in store!

