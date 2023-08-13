Sonic the Hedgehog Reveals Fast Friends Forever Comic Series

Over the last few days, Sega has started to roll out a Sonic the Hedgehog promotional campaign called Fast Friends Forever. The campaign is centered around "inspiration, community, and teamwork," using characters from the Sonic franchise to highlight these themes. As part of the campaign, Sega will be releasing a series of weekly comics on Twitter featuring different artists. The first of these is called "Live Without Regrets," which was written and illustrated by Ian Jones-Quartey. Jones-Quartey is the creator of OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, and has also worked on Steven Universe, The Venture Bros., Adventure Time, and more.

The first of the Fast Friends Forever comics can be found below.

(Photo: Sega)

The strip above marks the first comic in the Fast Friends Forever series, but the campaign truly kicked off with a trailer released last Tuesday. The trailer juxtaposed images of people participating in activities like soccer, dancing, and painting, alongside clips from various games in the Sonic franchise. This included footage from the upcoming game Sonic Superstars, as well as past releases, like Sonic Frontiers. Sonic's friendships with characters like Tails, Knuckles, and Amy have become a big part of the Sonic series over the years, and will play a major role in Sonic releases throughout the rest of 2023.

In Sonic Superstars, players will be able to take on the role of Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy in a 2D adventure that plays similarly to the character's earliest adventures. However, there will be a number of new features, including Chaos Emerald powers. The game will also feature 3D visuals, rather than the pixel style seen in Sonic Mania. In addition to Sonic Superstars, new DLC content for Sonic Frontiers will also put a focus on Sonic's friends, as Tails, Knuckles, and Amy will become playable in the game. The free update will also feature new story content, which the game's writer has teased will be "truly important." Release dates for Sonic Superstars and the Sonic Frontiers DLC have not been officially announced, as of this writing.

How do you feel about the first of these Sonic comics? Are there any artists you'd like to see work on future entries? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!