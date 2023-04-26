Sonic Frontiers Writer Says DLC Will be "Truly Important"

This year, Sonic Frontiers players will be treated to a wealth of free content. The first update dropped last month, but two more are scheduled to release before the end of 2023. The biggest of these seems to be update 3, which will feature the addition of new playable characters, as well as new story content. Today, Sonic Frontiers writer Ian Flynn revealed on Twitter that he will be returning to work on the DLC storyline, in a capacity similar to the base game. While Flynn could not give any specific details about what to expect, he did say that "the DLC will be truly important."

Follow-up: like #SonicFrontiers before, I can't say more than that. AT ALL. Asking @BumbleKast won't work either, you sneaky devils.



You'll just have to wait for the teasers/promos. Which I also contributed to. #KnowingSmile — Ian Flynn (@IanFlynnBKC) April 25, 2023

Flynn went on to say that fans will learn more about the DLC's storyline from teasers/promos, which he also worked on. For the base game, Morio Kishimoto supplied the events and key details of the story, with Flynn fleshing out additional details. Flynn says that will also be the case for the DLC. Flynn began his Sonic career working on the Archie Comics, and currently writes the Sonic the Hedgehog ongoing for IDW. In addition to Sonic Frontiers, Flynn also wrote the new animated sequences that appeared in Sonic Origins.

The ending of Sonic Frontiers left some interesting questions unanswered, and there are a lot of ways that the DLC's narrative could go. It will also be interesting to see how the new playable characters control. It seems Knuckles, Tails, and Amy will all be playable once the third DLC update hits, and there are a lot of different ways that could be handled. It's possible that the DLC could rotate through all three, with different chapters based around different characters, in a manner similar to Sonic Adventure 2. Unfortunately, there's a good chance we won't see the third wave release until late in the year, in the fall or winter. For now, Sonic fans are just going to have to wait patiently!

