Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Furious over Sega's NFT Plans
Today, Sega of Japan announced a new partnership with double jump.Tokyo to produce NFTs based on the publisher's games. NFTs have been a major source of controversy over the last few months, with many emphasizing their negative environmental impact. Environmentalism has been a key theme of the Sonic the Hedgehog series since the very first game, and many fans on social media took Sega to task for the tone-deaf announcement. It remains to be seen whether or not the outcry will lead to real results, but Sega of Japan's announcement does seem to contradict the Earth Day message that Sega of America shared earlier this month.
It doesn't quite mesh with the Sonic message.
This is the same company who made a specific game that's all about preventing a mechanized and toxic wasteland.
This is just dissapointing...— Luigi's Sketchbook (@franciscoluis04) April 27, 2021
Especially a Sonic fan like me... pic.twitter.com/8LN6A9Q73L
Sega of Europe is gonna have to plant a lot of trees to make up the difference.
Your western account just announced you were helping plant trees, and now you go and ruin it doing this.
I'm disappointed. pic.twitter.com/354jZIFyOs— Alan David (@aranesque) April 27, 2021
The hedgehog doesn't approve.
Yo también me uno a la causa, puedo soportar a un SEGA tomando malas decisiones, pero dos haciendo el tonto ya es el límite. Así que #segaplsstop . pic.twitter.com/goPtQAllDh— SARKEN (El hombre) (@PTonipr) April 27, 2021
Seems a bit contradictory!
Sonic: *a game about protecting the environment*
Sega Japan: pic.twitter.com/W7IPKGPtIj— ☕︎Tat (@VuIcanus) April 27, 2021
A lot of people are hoping the trend dies quickly...
Funny how sega likes NFT’s but makes a game about saving the environment like sonic. Do you really care. Probably not. I really hope this trend dies soon— RADICLESTHEALIEN WANTS A SPRITE CRANBERRY (@KoRadicles) April 27, 2021
...while others are worried about the precedent for the rest of the industry.
isnt Sonic about protecting the environment?? not cool Sega. Also gaming and NFT should stay away from each other because i can already hear EA and Activision drooling at the thought of using NFTs in games.— Sasha Frey, The Baroness of Sealand (@Sea_Baroness) April 27, 2021
The frustration is very real.
sega making a sonic nft is the closest to a stab in the back ive ever felt on twitter— Um Jammer Heather (@DogLadyHeather) April 27, 2021
At least Sega CD had Night Trap!
Sega of Japan been on the NFT train for a long time if you count things I bought from them that ended up having no practical value pic.twitter.com/bP6GaMeztz— Donny Lowrider (@Tehdon) April 27, 2021