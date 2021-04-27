Sonic the Hedgehog Fans Furious over Sega's NFT Plans

Today, Sega of Japan announced a new partnership with double jump.Tokyo to produce NFTs based on the publisher's games. NFTs have been a major source of controversy over the last few months, with many emphasizing their negative environmental impact. Environmentalism has been a key theme of the Sonic the Hedgehog series since the very first game, and many fans on social media took Sega to task for the tone-deaf announcement. It remains to be seen whether or not the outcry will lead to real results, but Sega of Japan's announcement does seem to contradict the Earth Day message that Sega of America shared earlier this month.

